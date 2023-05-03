Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korea Zinc

Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net profit down 6.5 pct to 138.4 bln won

15:49 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 138.4 billion won (US$103.4 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.8 billion won, down 48.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5 percent to 2.52 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 123.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK