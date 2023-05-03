Japanese PM to meet with S. Korean biz leaders during visit to Seoul

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with South Korean business leaders to discuss ways to enhance economic exchanges between their countries during his upcoming visit to Seoul, sources said Wednesday.

Kishida will pay a working visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday, the first bilateral visit by a Japanese leader since October 2011. President Yoon Suk Yeol and the Japanese prime minister are scheduled to hold a summit on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Kishida will hold a meeting with the chiefs of South Korea's six business lobbies, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won who is now heading the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to the industry sources.

Samyang Holdings Chairman Kim Yoon, who is currently the head of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on ways to activate economic exchanges between the neighbors in various sectors, including semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles, and enhance their joint response to challenges facing global supply chains.

view larger image President Yook Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have a meeting in Tokyo on March 16, 2023, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

