07:06 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'I joined a labor union to survive but became a victims of politics' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida says he decided to visit to return Yoon's determination (Kookmin Daily)
-- 60,000 out of 100,000 'villas' set to expire this year in 'reverse jeonse' crisis (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Contaminated water release' to be officially discussed for first time at S. Korea-Japan summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Time for continents beyond nations to join forces for lasting peace' (Segye Times)
-- 10 yrs after '4 rivers project,' rivers have become cleaner (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Two DP lawmakers leave party amid cash envelope scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 60 pct of population says S. Korea's democracy has retreated in past year (Hankyoreh)
-- 3 weeks after raid, two DP lawmakers leave party amid cash envelope scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao to separate portal Daum (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Parts alone number 200,000 ... KF-21's global sortie' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon urges Asia supply chain cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon calls for Indo-Pacific solidarity to ride out economic troubles (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to help build cooperative supply chain in Asia: Yoon (Korea Times)
(END)

