Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kakao

Kakao Q1 net profit down 93.4 pct to 87.1 bln won

08:15 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 87.1 billion won (US$65.1 million), down 93.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 71.1 billion won, down 55.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.4 percent to 1.74 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 97.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK