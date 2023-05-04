(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 20,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs

(ATTN: ADDS new mpox infections in last 4 paras)

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 20,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday as the daily caseload continued to log on-week growth on eased virus restrictions.

The country reported 20,146 cases, including 23 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,232,744, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Thursday's tally marked a slight fall from the previous day's 20,197 but was higher than 14,279 a week earlier.

The country added seven COVID-19 deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 34,512.

The number of critically ill patients came to 138, down from 142 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

The average daily caseload jumped to 12,988 in the fourth week of April from 10,716 logged in the first week of the month.

The reproduction rate, which represents new infections estimated to stem from a single case, came to 1.05 in the fourth week, staying above 1 for five weeks in a row.

But the authorities put the nationwide risk level of the virus at "low," as the number of serious cases had not risen and the country has well maintained the medical response system, officials said.

In March, the government removed the mask mandate on public transportation about two months after the removal of mask-wearing rules for most indoor spaces in a major step toward the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The government is considering shortening the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven starting this month.

Meanwhile, South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Thursday, bringing the country's total to 54.

Of the total, 49 cases have been found over the past month, and the authorities have beefed up responses by expanding the vaccination campaign and enhancing monitoring of high-risk facilities.

More than 96 percent of the mpox patients were male citizens, and nine out of them were in their 20s, 30s or 40s, the KDCA said.

Most of them suffered mild symptoms, with 30 currently receiving treatment at medical clinics, it added.



