BLACKPINK-emblazoned Korean Air jet to promote Busan Expo bid

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A Korean Air jet emblazoned with an image of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a presidential official said Thursday.
South Korea is one of four countries competing to organize the Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.
The Korean Air Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was unveiled on Wednesday, will fly around the world starting with a flight from Incheon to Paris on Thursday.
"By wrapping BLACKPINK around a Paris-bound Korean Air plane, we've now launched an operation by land, sea and air," the official said, describing the campaign as an attempt to raise international awareness by merging K-pop with the Expo bid.
"We will organize the Expo into a global festival that makes the world dance by fully displaying South Koreans' unique culture of fun and spirit of talent," he added.
