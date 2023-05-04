Seoul shares down 0.36 pct late Thurs. morning

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.36 percent lower late Thursday morning, as investor confidence was dampened by a U.S. rate hike.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had dropped 9.09 points to 2,492.31 as of 11:20 a.m.

The U.S. central bank raised the interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to continue its hawkish mode for more than a year and left the door open for additional rate hikes.

In Seoul, local heavyweights lost ground across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.76 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix lost 2.56 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.64 percent and its affiliate Kia declined 0.69 percent, while leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.71 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,325.8 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 12.4 won from Wednesday's close.

