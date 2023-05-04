Another Lee confidant granted bail

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Another key aide to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who was arrested about six months ago over alleged bribery charges, was granted bail Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the bail application by Kim Yong, a former head of the main opposition Democratic Party's think tank, on condition that he pays a deposit of 50 million won (US$37,600), abstains from direct or indirect contact with people involved in his cases and trials, and wears a location tracking device.

The decision came about two weeks after the same court granted bail to Jeong Jin-sang, dubbed Lee's "right-hand man," on the similar conditions.

Kim was indicted last November on charges of receiving illegal political funds in 2021 from real estate developers at the center of a corruption-ridden development project to build apartment complexes in the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam, south of Seoul.

He was also charged with pocketing 190 million won in bribes from 2013-14 from a former senior official from Seongnam's city development corporation in return for business favors.

Jeong was indicted late last year on charges of taking about 240 million won from real estate developers of Seongnam between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors for the development project launched when Lee was the city's mayor.



view larger image Kim Yong, former deputy head of the main opposition Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)