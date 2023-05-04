U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military has revealed South Korean, U.S. and Japanese submarine commanders jointly boarded an American nuclear ballistic missile submarine for the first time last month, in a sign of bolstering trilateral cooperation against North Korean threats.

On the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, it posted a series of photos showing the three officials aboard the USS Maine, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, in the vicinity of Guam on April 18.

The three were Rear Adm. Lee Su-youl, the commander of the South Korean Navy's Submarine Force; Rear Adm. Rick Seif, the commander of the U.S.' Submarine Group 7; and Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, the commander of Japan's Fleet Submarine Force.



Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have been stepping up security coordination as Pyongyang has ratcheted up nuclear and missile threats through provocative weapons tests earlier this year, such as those of underwater nuclear attack drones.

Aboard the submarine, the senior officials were provided with tours and demonstrations of the capabilities of the vessel, according to the U.S. military.

The nuclear ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN, is a key U.S. strategic asset as it is armed with Trident II D5 missiles with a range of 12,000 kilometers. SSBN is a sea-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad that also includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.

The SSBN drew attention here after President Yoon Suk Yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, adopted the Washington Declaration at their White House summit last month, which included a U.S. pledge to enhance the "regular visibility" of its strategic assets, including the SSBN.

