K-pop faces 'uphill chart battle' among girl groups this month

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- An unprecedentedly uphill competition to rise to the top of domestic music charts is expected to take place this month with the return of big girl groups, such as Le Sserafim, aespa and (G)I-dle, with new albums.

The first of the three groups to step into the ring is Le Sserafim which dropped its first full-length album, titled "Unforgiven," on Monday, the eve of the first anniversary since its debut.



view larger image K-pop girl group Le Sserafim poses during a media showcase event held in Seoul on May 1, 2023, for its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The band members said during a media showcase held in Seoul earlier that day that the album's overarching message is their determination to pave their own path together without being backed down by others' judgments.

The title track off "Unforgiven" debuted at No. 3 on South Korea's largest music streaming platform Melon's Top 100 chart upon its release. Sitting at No. 1 and No. 2 on the chart as of Thursday had been "I Am" and "Kitsch," respectively, by Ive, a leader in the boom of the fourth-generation girl groups.

Six of the top 10 on the chart were already swept by songs from female acts, such as Ive, Le Sserafim, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NewJeans.

On next Monday, SM Entertainment's girl group aespa, known for its "metaverse" concept, will join the battle.

Aespa will drop "My World," its third EP containing six songs, including lead track "Spicy," which shows off free-spirited and youthful energy, and the chic and dreamy pop song "I'm Unhappy."

According to SM Entertainment, the forthcoming album marks the beginning of the second season of aespa's fictional universe.

"My World" is highly likely to become a million-seller, as it has already surpassed 1.5 million copies in preorders.



view larger image K-pop girl group aespa is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A week later, (G)I-dle will release its sixth EP, "I Feel." The quintet already solidified its position as a leading girl group last year with its consecutive hits "Tomboy" and "Nxde."

The new EP will have six tracks, including "Queencard," "Lucid" and "All Night," according to Cube Entertainment, the band's agency.

Noteworthy is the fact that none of the three groups -- Le Sserafim, aespa and (G)I-dle -- as well as Ive, which returned to the music scene last month, bring up love stories.

Le Sserafim incorporated a message of not giving up in the face of adversity in "Unforgiven," while aespa is reportedly planning to capture the free-spirited charm of team in the lyrics of the upcoming albums' lead song "Spicy."

(G)I-dle is also expected not to tell ordinary love stories this time.

"The largest consumer group of girl groups is now not men but women, especially teenagers," Kim Do-heon, a music critic, said of the boom of girl groups. "A message calling for a confident attitude rather than a predictable love story can appeal better to them."



view larger image K-pop girl group (G)I-dle is seen in this photo provided by Cube Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)