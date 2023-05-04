Arrest warrant sought again for key suspect in election bribery scandal

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors filed for a warrant Thursday to arrest a key suspect in an election bribery scandal rocking the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), about two weeks after a court rejected their previous warrant request for him.

The scandal centers on allegations that cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,072) was distributed to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to help Song Yong-gil be elected as party leader ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021. Song won party chairmanship at that time.

Kang Rae-gu, a DP official who campaigned for Song during the election, is accused of collecting about 80 million won of the total and distributing the alleged bribes in collusion with other campaign officials.

Amid the scandal, Kang resigned as a member of the audit committee for the state water agency, K-water.

On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office applied for an arrest warrant for Kang on charges of violating the political party law and taking 3 million won in bribe from a businessman who sought business favors connected to K-water's power plant facilities.

Prosecutors previously sought a warrant for him on April 21, but the Seoul Central District Court rejected the request, citing a lack of evidence.

Prosecutors have since secured fresh circumstantial evidence suggesting key suspects in the case may have changed their mobile phones and tried to destroy evidence, according to sources.



view larger image In this file photo, Kang Rae-gu (C), a key suspect in an election bribery scandal, heads to a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on April 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

