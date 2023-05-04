Missing S. Korean tourist in Philippines found dead

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean tourist who went missing after diving on the Philippines' resort island of Bohol was found dead earlier this week, a source said Thursday.

The body of the South Korean national, in his 40s, was retrieved by the local Coast Guard authorities after he went missing Monday. He is known to have died from cardiac arrest.

Earlier in the day, Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, told reporters that South Korea had requested the Philippines to take relevant steps to find the missing tourist.

"Immediately after hearing of the unfortunate incident that took place in the Philippines, we requested the local Coast Guard for a swift search and provided the necessary consular assistance to the family of the victim," Lim told a regular press briefing.

