Yoon-Kishida summit to discuss national security, high-tech industries

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss national security, high-tech industries and other issues of common concern during an upcoming summit, but it is unlikely for them to adopt a joint declaration, officials said Thursday.

Kishida is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day working visit, marking the first bilateral visit by a Japanese leader since October 2011, as the two sides have been working to repair relations strained over issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

"Prime Minister Kishida's visit is meaningful in marking the full-scale resumption of shuttle diplomacy," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters, referring to regular mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

Resuming shuttle diplomacy was one of the agreements reached by Yoon and Kishida during their summit in Tokyo in March, following the Yoon administration's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms.

On Sunday, the two leaders plan to hold a small-group summit meeting and then an expanded summit before holding a joint press conference. Topics for their talks will include national security, high-tech industries, science and technology and cooperation in culture and youth sectors, Lee said.

But they are unlikely to issue a joint declaration after summit talks.

"There will be a joint press conference, but it is difficult to say any declaration will be coming (out of the summit)," an official said on condition of anonymity. "This is an issue that should be decided through consultations and summit talks."

Later Sunday, Yoon plans to host a dinner for Kishida that will also be joined by their wives. The Japanese TV network FNN reported earlier Thursday that the dinner is likely to take place at Yoon's official residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul.

The Yoon-Kishida summit will come only days after Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week and agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to defend South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.



view larger image Lee Do-woon, a presidential spokesman, speaks during a press conference on May, 4 2023, on a planned summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)

