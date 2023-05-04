Heavy rain forecast for Children's Day holiday

By Kim Hyun-soo

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, is forecast to hit across the country starting late Thursday and continue through the weekend, making for a damp Children's Day holiday, weather officials said.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, many Children's Day events scheduled for Friday have been canceled, downsized or postponed.

Precipitation is expected to range between 30 and 100 millimeters for central regions and the southern provinces of Jeolla and Gyeongsang from Thursday to Saturday. The greater Seoul region will receive up to 120 mm of rain during the period, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The KMA said that Jeju Island and coastal regions in South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces may experience wind gusts of over 70 kilometers per hour on Thursday and Friday, while other parts of the country can expect winds of around 55 kph.

The morning lows ranged from 11 C to 16 C and the daytime highs were expected to range from 17 C to 23 C on Thursday, whereas morning lows are forecast to range between 14 C and 19 C and the daytime highs from 17 C to 23 C on Friday.

The weather conditions have disrupted Children's Day events across the country.

The Seoul metropolitan government delayed a children's event featuring popular animation characters, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, to Saturday and Sunday.

A circus festival in the city scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday will take place on Saturday and Sunday with the hands-on program and flea market canceled.

