Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanssem

Hanssem swings to loss in Q1

16:47 May 04, 2023

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 14.2 billion won (US$10.8 million), swinging from a profit of 17.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 15.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 10 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.8 percent to 469.3 billion won.

The operating loss was 14.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK