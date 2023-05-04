The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Yoon-Kishida summit to discuss national security, high-tech industries

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss national security, high-tech industries and other issues of common concern during an upcoming summit, but it is unlikely for them to adopt a joint declaration, officials said Thursday.

Kishida is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day working visit, marking the first bilateral visit by a Japanese leader since October 2011, as the two sides have been working to repair relations strained over issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.



Japan PM to be protected by top-level security on S. Korea visit

SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be protected by top-level security during his visit to South Korea this weekend, officials said Thursday.

Kishida, who is due to arrive Sunday for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, will receive the highest level of protection in consideration of political circumstances at home and abroad, such as the recent throwing of an explosive at him during a campaign event and last year's assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Seoul shares almost flat amid Fed uncertainties; Korean won sharply up

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed almost flat Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve spurned the possibility of an imminent end to the rate hike cycle and ruled out that a rate cut is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The local currency gained sharply against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,500.94. Trading volume was moderate at 797.8 million shares worth 9.85 trillion won (US$7.43 billion), with decliners slightly outnumbering gainers 437 to 429.



Arrest warrant sought again for key suspect in election bribery scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors filed for a warrant Thursday to arrest a key suspect in an election bribery scandal rocking the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), about two weeks after a court rejected their previous warrant request for him.

The scandal centers on allegations that cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,072) was distributed to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to help Song Yong-gil be elected as party leader ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021. Song won party chairmanship at that time.



Samsung Electronics' unionized workers threaten strike, call for dialogue

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s unionized workers threatened Thursday to go on strike as they pressed the management to come to the negotiating table over a wage dispute.

Last month, the management of the South Korean tech giant said it has agreed with a labor-management council to give an average 4.1 percent pay raise this year.



Yoon attends opening ceremony of Yongsan Children's Garden

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the opening ceremony of Yongsan Children's Garden on Thursday, pledging to create a space where children can be healthy and happy.

The Garden is a park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.



S. Korea discusses wider economic ties with India, Bangladesh

INCHEON -- South Korea discussed ways to expand economic ties with India and Bangladesh, especially through its participation in large-scale infrastructure projects via low-interest loans, the finance ministry said Thursday.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Missing S. Korean tourist in Philippines found dead

SEOUL -- A South Korean tourist who went missing after diving on the Philippines' resort island of Bohol was found dead earlier this week, a source said Thursday.

The body of the South Korean national, in his 40s, was retrieved by the local Coast Guard authorities after he went missing Monday. He is known to have died from cardiac arrest.



Art Busan 2023 brings together 145 galleries from 22 countries

BUSAN -- Art Busan, South Korea's second-largest art fair by sales, kicked off a four-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, bringing together 145 galleries from 22 countries.

The 12th edition opened a VIP preview session at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center in the city, located 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday.

