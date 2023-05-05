SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. rate hike opens door for pause in tightening cycle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rate gap between U.S. and South Korea at 1.75 percentage points (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. Senate announces legislative effort to take on China (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon-Kishida summit to discuss battery, semiconductor industries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rate gap between U.S. and South Korea at record 1.75 percentage points (Segye Times)

-- Rep. Kim Nam-kuk owns 6 bln won in cryptocurrency (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fed's 10th rate hike, finally nearing the end (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't mulls dismissal of broadcasting watchdog chief (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. rate highest in 16 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Powell signals last step (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- First small nuclear reactor to be built in Uljin (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon, Kishida to discuss cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Choo warns of market volatility as Korea-US rate gap hits record (Korea Herald)

-- Korea-US interest rate gap widens to record high (Korea Times)

(END)