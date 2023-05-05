Yoon encourages children to pursue their dreams

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday children are the carriers of the nation's hope and future, encouraging them to pursue their dreams in a message commemorating Children's Day.

"Children are the main character of the nation, the future of the nation and the hope of the nation," Yoon said in a Facebook post, expressing his hope that they will always follow their dreams and grow well.

On Thursday, Yoon attended the opening ceremony of the Yongsan Children's Garden, pledging to create a space where children can be healthy and happy.

The garden is a park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.

"As I watch our children play joyfully at my office, I will make efforts so that children can be happier and have dreams to pursue," he said.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol waves during a ceremony at the Yongsan Children's Garden in front of the presidential office in Seoul on May 4, 2023, to open the newly constructed park on the eve of the Children's Day holiday. The Yongsan Children's Garden occupies around 300,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)