Yoon encourages children to pursue their dreams

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday children are the carriers of the nation's hope and future, encouraging them to pursue their dreams in a message commemorating Children's Day.
"Children are the main character of the nation, the future of the nation and the hope of the nation," Yoon said in a Facebook post, expressing his hope that they will always follow their dreams and grow well.
On Thursday, Yoon attended the opening ceremony of the Yongsan Children's Garden, pledging to create a space where children can be healthy and happy.
The garden is a park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land that was previously used as a base by U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.
"As I watch our children play joyfully at my office, I will make efforts so that children can be happier and have dreams to pursue," he said.
