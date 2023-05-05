Over 180 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to rain, strong winds

JEJU, South Korea, May 5 (Yonhap) -- More than 180 flights arriving at and departing from the southern island of Jeju were canceled Friday due to heavy rain and strong winds, airport authorities said.

Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 183 domestic flights as of 8 a.m., they said.

The authorities forecast airline operations would be resumed around 1 p.m.

Weather authorities have issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, referring to sudden changes in wind direction, since Thursday, when 243 flights were canceled.



view larger image Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on South Korea's southern Jeju Island on May 5, 2023, as torrential rains have caused flight disruptions. (Yonhap)

