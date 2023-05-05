(LEAD) Flight operations partially resume on Jeju Island

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)

JEJU, South Korea, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Flight operations on the southern island of Jeju, which was hit by heavy rain and strong winds for two days, partially resumed Friday, airport authorities said.

A domestic flight departing from Seoul arrived at Jeju International Airport at 10:10 a.m., they said. The airport had reported the cancellation of 488 flights as of 10 a.m.

Weather authorities have issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, referring to sudden changes in wind direction, since Thursday, when 243 flights were canceled.



view larger image Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on South Korea's southern Jeju Island on May 5, 2023, as torrential rains have caused flight disruptions. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)