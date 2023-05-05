Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-stranded oil tanker

S. Korea to provide financial aid for operation to prevent Red Sea oil spill

11:52 May 05, 2023

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday it will provide US$200,000 in humanitarian aid for the United Nations to begin an operation to prevent a catastrophic oil spill from a decaying supertanker off Yemen's Red Sea coast.

The pledge was part of an international effort for the rescue operation of the oil tanker FSO Safer, which is expected to break up or explode unless the U.N. acts, according to the ministry.

The oil tanker, which contains 1.1 million barrels, was built in 1976 and has decayed to the point where there is an imminent risk it could explode or break apart, the U.N. said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK