Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon #approval rating

Yoon's approval rating rises to 33 pct: poll

14:56 May 05, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose this week to 33 percent, a poll showed Friday, with his approval edging higher for the third consecutive week.

In the poll of 1,000 adults aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went up 3 percentage points from the previous week to 33 percent.

Yoon's disapproval rating was 57 percent, down 6 percentage points from the previous week.

Regarding Yoon's state visit to the United States last week, 42 percent of respondents felt it was good for national interests, while another 42 percent gave a negative assessment.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 2, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 2, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK