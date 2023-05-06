May 7



1934 -- A group of writers and historians establishes Jindan, a research institute dedicated to the study of the Korean language and history. Use of the Korean language was partially banned under the Japanese colonial occupation of Korea, which lasted from 1910-1945.



1964 -- South Korea completes the construction of its first oil refinery in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province.



1983 -- South Korean and Chinese officials meet in Seoul three days after a hijacked Chinese passenger airplane made an emergency landing in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The meeting was the first publicized official contact by the two countries, which did not have diplomatic relations at the time. The Asian neighbors formed diplomatic ties in 1992.



1987 -- The state-run steelmaker POSCO completes the construction of a foundry in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province.



2004 -- South and North Korea agree to hold high-level defense talks aimed at averting possible military clashes along their heavily fortified border. The meeting marked the first contact by general-grade officers of the rival Koreas divided along the 38th parallel since the 1950-53 Korean War.



2014 -- The main stadium for the 17th Incheon Asian Games opens about four months ahead of the Asiad's start. It hosted the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as athletics and cricket events during the multi-sports competition.

