SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- Japan did not apologize; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience'; S. Korea to send inspection team to Fukushima (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience under harsh environment' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' in his first expression of regret over wartime forced labor (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out; Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over wartime forced labor (Segye Times)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' over past history (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many people had painful experience' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation being pushed despite no apology over wartime forced labor (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says, 'S. Korea, Japan agree to develop ties to high level'; Kishida says, 'My heart aches as many had painful experience' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kishida says, 'My heart aches' over forced labor victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon says Japan's future participation in Washington Declaration is not ruled out (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Japan allows Korean Fukushima inspection (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon, Kishida agree on Korean inspection of Fukushima wastewater (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon, Kishida seek to overcome historical issues to normalize ties (Korea Times)

(END)