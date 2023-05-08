S. Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scores in Celtic's title-clinching victory

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Barely four months into his career in Scotland, South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has already lifted two trophies with Celtic.

Oh played a key part in the latest one, as he scored in Celtic's 2-0 win over Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on Sunday (local time) to help his side clinch the Scottish Premiership title with four matches to spare.



Oh was subbed in for Kyogo Furuhashi in the 70th minute with Celtic up 1-0, and scored 10 minutes later to provide the final margin of victory.

Oh, who signed with Celtic in January, now has three goals in 12 league matches this season, and four goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Celtic improved to 95 points on 31 wins, two draws and one loss. Rangers, in second place with 82 points, cannot catch their rivals even if they win their four remaining matches and Celtic lose their last four contests to wrap up the season.

This is Celtic's second consecutive Scottish Premiership title and their 53rd overall, two behind Rangers for most in league history.



In February, Celtic won the Scottish League Cup. They will try to pull off their third treble next month, when they face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

Oh, 22, left his K League 1 club Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January to become the third South Korean player to join Celtic, following Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri.

Celtic will play English side Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 26 in an exhibition match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Oh's old stomping ground located 30 kilometers south of Seoul.



