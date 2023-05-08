Girl group aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.

With the new EP, the band broke its previous record for preorder sales set by its second EP, "Girls," which sold over 1.61 million copies in July.

The new album set to hit various music services at 6 p.m. Monday consists of six songs of various genres -- the lead single "Spicy," the prereleased song "Welcome to My World," "Salty & Sweet," "Thirsty," "I'm Unhappy" and "Til We Meet Again."

view larger image This photo provided by SM Entertainment shows a teaser image for K-pop girl group aespa's third EP, "My World," set to drop at 6 p.m. on May 8, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Spicy" is a dance number with an intense synth bass sound and a dynamic beat. Its lyrics show off the quartet's free-spirited and youthful energy.

The band unveiled "Welcome to My World" and its music video last Tuesday, about a week ahead of the album's release. The title means inviting Naevis, a virtual human who took the role of an assistant in aespa's metaverse-based fictional lore, to the "real world" or listeners to the band's musical world, according to its agency, SM Entertainment.

