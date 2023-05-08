Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate

LOS ANGELES, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Three members of a Korean American family were among the deceased victims of a weekend shooting spree at an outlet mall in Texas, a South Korean diplomatic mission said Sunday.

The couple in their 30s and their three-year-old son were shot to death in Saturday's rampage at the mall in Allen, while another child of the couple was injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to the South Korean Consulate in Dallas.

The shooting has left at least eight people dead and seven others injured, according to CNN.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was killed by a police officer who was at the mall for an unrelated issue. The motive behind the killings remains unclear.

