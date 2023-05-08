Defense chief discusses arms industry cooperation with Central, South American envoys

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with a group of ambassadors from Central and South America on Monday to discuss defense and arms industry cooperation, his ministry said.

Lee met the envoys from 16 countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Chile, during a gathering of the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, a U.N. regional group, at a hotel in central Seoul, according to the ministry.

In the meeting, Lee described Central and South America as a major region for cooperation, and vowed to come up with more measures for defense cooperation, such as creating institutional groundwork for defense cooperation and regular high-level exchange between defense officials, it said.

The envoys welcomed Seoul's efforts for defense cooperation with their countries, according to the ministry.

Lee also explained Seoul's efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea and measures to deter its provocations, and requested support from the countries, it added.

The minister and the envoys also discussed common security threats faced by South Korea and Central and South America in the Indo-Pacific region, such as climate change, cyber threats and terrorism.



view larger image This file photo, taken April 6, 2023, shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaking at a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)