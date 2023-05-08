Celltrion Q1 net profit up 37.8 pct to 167.1 bln won

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 167.1 billion won (US$126.4 million), up 37.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 41.1 percent on-year to 182.4 billion won. Revenue increased 12.4 percent to 597.5 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 156.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

