Handsome Q1 net profit up 3.5 pct to 44.3 bln won

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 44.3 billion won (US$33.5 million), up 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 8.2 percent on-year to 54.3 billion won. Sales increased 3.7 percent to 405.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 4.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

(END)