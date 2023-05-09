SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- Kishida refuses to answer S. Korean lawmaker's call for revision of Japan's Dokdo claims, security documents: sources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 42 pct of DUI offenders get caught for same offense in less than one year: data (Kookmin Daily)

-- Late Hiroshima victims Kishida plans to pay respects to include Korean forced labor victims: presidential office (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kishida's apology not sufficient, but bilateral relations should look toward future: experts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 3 Korean Americans were among the victims killed in deadly Texas mall shooting (Segye Times)

-- Documentary on late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon due out in July, beautifies sexual assault allegations (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kishida vows to open new era of bilateral relations with Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon government's youth budget not generous to those in low-income brackets (Hankyoreh)

-- Heat wave hits Southeast Asia (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan to announce framework for 'future fund' this week (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Loss-ridden state-run KEPCO says it needs 56 tln won for facility investment (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Businesses meet with Kishida and lay groundwork (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 10 special industrial zones to be designated to spur innovation (Korea Herald)

-- Allies eye talks to form trilateral security forum at G7 meeting (Korea Times)

