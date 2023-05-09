Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #KOSPI

Seoul shares open lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

09:30 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday as Wall Street ended mixed ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 5.59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,507.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.17 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18 percent as investors awaited consumer price data slated for Wednesday, which is expected to affect the Federal Reserve's next steps.

In Seoul, market heavyweights fell as tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.91 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.23 percent.

Financial shares also lost ground, with KB Financial Group sinking 0.71 percent and Hana Financial Group sliding 0.71 percent.

But refinery and battery sectors trended higher. SK Innovation rose 2.22 percent and leading battery producer LG Energy Solution gained 1.08 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,324.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3 won from Monday's close.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK