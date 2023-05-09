Manufacturers' domestic supply down 0.4 pct in Q1

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply edged down 0.4 percent on-year in the January-March period, data showed Tuesday, led by domestic chemical and electronic goods.

The manufacturing domestic supply index was estimated at 103.3 in the first quarter of 2023, slightly down from 103.7 tallied in the previous year, according to data from Statistics Korea.

The index measures both locally produced goods and imports, serving as a major indicator of domestic demand trends.

The supply of South Korea-made goods slipped 1.9 percent over the period due to weaker output in chemical, electronic and telecommunication products.

That of imported goods, on the other hand, moved up 3.7 percent on-year in the first quarter, led by automobiles.

The index for consumer goods decreased 0.4 percent, and that of capital goods fell 2.5 percent. The supply of intermediate goods rose 0.4 percent on-year, the data said.



