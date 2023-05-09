3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide

GWANGJU, South Korea, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Four people have been found dead inside a car in an apparent group suicide in the southern outskirts of Seoul, police said Tuesday.

The four -- three men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s -- were discovered by a car-rental company employee inside the car parked under an overpass in Gwangju, 32 kilometers south of Seoul, at 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

Inside the car, traces suggesting suicides were found, police said, adding there were no signs of intrusion or foul play. Four wrecked mobile phones presumably belonging to the deceased were also found on the scene.

The car was reportedly leased last Friday but was not returned on time, prompting the employee to track its location.

The police, while suspecting the four may have met online, plan to request an autopsy and conduct digital forensics on the destroyed cellphones.



view larger image A photo of the Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station provided by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

