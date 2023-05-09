The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



--------------------

(News Focus) Yoon marks 1st year in office amid mixed assessments of foreign policy, domestic politics

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol marks his first year in office on Wednesday amid positive assessments of his foreign policy achievements but with little to show in terms of political skill, according to experts.

Yoon's efforts to rebuild ties with the United States and Japan have won him praise, as a stronger relationship with both countries could lead to more effective deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats and widen the space for cooperation against global supply chain risks.

--------------------

Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating stands at 37.5 percent ahead of this week's first anniversary of his inauguration, a Yonhap News Agency-Yonhap News TV joint survey showed Tuesday.

The survey also showed the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would win 32 percent and 30 percent of the vote, respectively, if next year's parliamentary elections were to take place tomorrow.

--------------------

Yoon says the best has yet to come in relations with Japan

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to moving relations with Japan further forward, saying the two countries can open up a new future even better than the best point of the past if they build trust through exchanges and cooperation.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting two days after he held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul. The summit was the second of its kind in less than two months and marked the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" between the countries' leaders after a 12-year hiatus.

--------------------

(LEAD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea-Japan summit, will work with both allies to promote rule-of-law: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States welcomes the summit held over the weekend between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and will continue to work with both allies to promote peace and prosperity in the region, a state department spokesperson said Monday.

Yoon and Kishida met in Seoul on Sunday (Korea time), the first day of the Japanese leader's two-day trip to South Korea. Kishida is the first Japanese prime minister to visit Seoul solely for a bilateral summit in 12 years.

--------------------

Investment firm head nabbed over suspected stock manipulation

SEOUL -- A key suspect in a large-scale stock manipulation case that has recently shaken the local financial markets was detained by prosecutors Tuesday.

Ra Deok-yeon, head of an unregistered investment consulting firm, was apprehended at his home at around 10:25 a.m. and taken to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office, according to the prosecutors who have formed a joint investigation team with the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.

--------------------

Int'l tribunal reduces damages S. Korea owes to Lone Star by 600 mln won: ministry

SEOUL -- An international tribunal has accepted the South Korean government's request and reduced the damages it has to pay to the U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds by about 600 million won (US$452,898), the justice ministry said Tuesday.

In August last year, the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordered South Korea to pay US$216.5 million plus interest to Lone Star, ending a decadelong legal battle over the U.S. fund's sell-off of the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank (KEB).

--------------------

N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy

SEOUL -- North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has met with China's new ambassador to Pyongyang and vowed a "firm" willingness to further develop friendly ties between their nations, state media said Tuesday.

Choe met Ambassador Wang Yajun, who paid a courtesy call on her, Monday, and the meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

--------------------

N. Korea apparently operating some 10 S. Korean-owned factories at Kaesong complex without authorization: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be operating around 10 South Korean-owned factories at a now-shuttered joint industrial complex in the North without approval, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said it has detected signs of the North illegally running the factories in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the namesake border city, and warned of taking potential legal action to protect the property rights of the South Korean owners.

(END)