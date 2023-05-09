Aespa's 'My World' becomes most-sold album from K-pop girl group on 1st day

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa has set a new record by selling about 1.37 million copies of its third EP, "My World," on the first day of its release, the group's agency said Tuesday.

SM Entertainment cited data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales.

"My World" had widely been expected to become a million seller since it reached 1.8 million preorders before its release Monday.

view larger image A teaser image for aespa's new EP "My World," provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It became the quartet's second consecutive album to surpass 1 million copies in sales, following the band's previous EP "Girls."

The latest album also topped iTunes' Top Album charts in 20 countries worldwide, including Japan, Finland, Brazil, Singapore and Thailand. Its lead track "Spicy" also landed high in the rankings on South Korea's major music charts.

Meanwhile, girl group Le Sserafim's first full-length album, "Unforgiven," sold over 1.25 million copies based on figures from Hanteo Chart in the first week following its release, Source Music said.

The feat made the quintet the fastest K-pop girl group to sell 1 million copies of an album since making its debut, the agency added.



view larger image K-pop girl group Le Sserafim poses during a media showcase event in Seoul on May 1, 2023, for its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," in this file photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)