(LEAD) S. Korea to offer tax benefits on investment in EV sector

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday the government will expand support on the electric vehicle (EV) sector under a new tax code that centers on lending hands to strategic industries amid ailing exports and economic uncertainties.

The move came after the parliament passed a bill to offer a tax credit rate of 15 percent on facility investment in strategic industries, including chips, higher than the previous rate of 8 percent.

The rate for small and midsized businesses also rose from 16 percent to 25 percent. An additional 10 percent cut will also be applied for the increased amount of investments compared with the average of the previous three years.

The decision to offer tax benefits to the EV industry came as automobiles have recently emerged as a new growth engine for South Korea's exports, which have been hit hard by global economic uncertainties.

"While exports of major sectors, including chips, remain sluggish, shipments of cars have been setting new fresh highs, led by EVs," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during his visit to Hyundai Motor Co.'s main p