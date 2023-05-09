Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Krafton

Krafton Q1 net income up 9 pct to 267.2 bln won

15:58 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 267.2 billion won (US$201.8 million), up 9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 10.2 percent on-year to 283 billion won. Revenue increased 3 percent to 538.7 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 168.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK