Kiwoom Securities Q1 net profit up 107.3 pct to 292.4 bln won

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 292.4 billion won (US$220.9 million), up 107.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 388.9 billion won, up 82.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 57.5 percent to 3.07 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 195.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)