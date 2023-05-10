Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

NCSOFT Q1 net income down 32.2 pct to 114.2 bln won

08:12 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 114.2 billion won (US$86.2 million), down 32.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 81.6 billion won, down 66.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 39.4 percent to 478.8 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 32.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK