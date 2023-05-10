Girl group Fifty Fifty ranks No. 19 on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has ranked at No. 19 in its seventh week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single, "Cupid."

According to the latest U.S. music chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose 22 spots from 41st last week.

The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since kept moving up the chart to make it into the top 20.

Meanwhile, K-pop supergroup BTS' member Suga took 13th place on the Billboard 200 main album chart with his first official solo album, "D-Day," staying on the list for the second consecutive week.



