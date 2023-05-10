Veterans ministry to name bicycle path after key Korean War battle

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The veterans ministry will name a bike path just east of Seoul after a key Korean War battle this week, as part of a program to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 conflict, the ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry plans to designate the 11-kilometer path in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of the capital, as the Road of the Battle of Gapyeong during an event in the county Thursday.

The event was organized to commemorate the sacrifices of the fallen troops from 22 nations that fought under a U.N. mandate during the war.

The event will be attended by some 100 participants, including Vice Veterans Minister Yoon Jong-jin and diplomats from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Gapyeong battle took place from April 23-27, 1951. The 27th British Commonwealth Brigade, comprising soldiers from the four countries, successfully fought against Chinese forces and gave South Korean and U.N. forces time to secure their defense positions.



view larger image This image, provided by the veterans ministry, shows the poster of a cycling event designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

