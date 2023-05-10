Go to Contents
Seoul shares open lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

09:30 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 3.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,506.72 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6 percent.

In Seoul, big-cap shares made a mixed start as tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.61 percent and leading chipmaker SK hynix stayed flat.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.49 percent, and LG Chem retreated 0.14 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,324.75 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.85 won from Monday's close.

