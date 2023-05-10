Go to Contents
SK Telecom Q1 net profit up 37.3 pct to 302.5 bln won

10:08 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 302.5 billion won (US$228.6 million), up 37.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 14.4 percent on-year to 494.8 billion won. Sales increased 2.2 percent to 4.37 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 281.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
