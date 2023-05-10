Yoon posts social media message to mark 1st year in office

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol posted a video on his social media accounts Wednesday with a message that he will continue to work only for the people as he marks his first year in office.

"It was a year of running breathlessly to create a new country of the people," he wrote on his Instagram account. "I will continue to work with only the people in mind."

The accompanying video showed slides of key events during his first year, including his meetings with foreign leaders and attendance at ceremonies.

The same video, with a running time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, was posted to his Facebook account.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) speaks during a luncheon meeting with reporters covering him at the presidential office in Seoul on May 2, 2023, in this file photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)