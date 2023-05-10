The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's current account returns to surplus in March

SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus in March as dividend payments from overseas increased amid an extended slump in exports, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$270 million in March, swinging from a shortfall of $520 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



-----------------

(2nd LD) Job additions slow in April amid higher borrowing rate, economic slowdown

SEJONG -- South Korea's job additions slowed in April after a brief rebound a month earlier, data showed Wednesday, amid higher borrowing costs and an economic slowdown, with most new positions taken by seniors.

The number of employed people came to 29.23 million in April, up around 354,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. In April 2022, the country added 865,000 jobs on-year.



-----------------

(LEAD) Defector-turned-lawmaker quits Supreme Council over controversial remarks

SEOUL -- Rep. Tae Yong-ho voluntarily resigned from the Supreme Council of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday as the party's ethics committee was set to deliver disciplinary measures for him for making a series of controversial remarks.

The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker made the decision in an apparent attempt to get the panel to take his voluntary resignation into consideration and reduce the level of a disciplinary measure for him so that he can seek reelection in next year's general elections.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 3-month high

SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases hit a three-month high Wednesday amid eased virus restrictions.

The country reported 23,521 cases, including 43 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,331,112, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'

SEOUL -- North Korea condemned this week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida through its propaganda outlet Wednesday, saying it has paved the way for a "military collusion" between the two countries.

Yoon and Kishida met in Seoul on Sunday in what marked a full resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," or regular two-way visits between the neighbors' leaders, after years of frayed relations over rows stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, including the issue of forced labor.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon visits National Cemetery to mark 1st year in office

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the National Cemetery in Seoul on Wednesday to honor the country's fallen heroes on the occasion of his first anniversary in office.

Yoon laid flowers and burned incense in front of a memorial at the cemetery, where the nation's war veterans, independence fighters, past presidents and others are laid to rest.



-----------------

Joint military drills of U.S., S. Korea are defensive in nature: Pentagon spokesperson

WASHINGTON -- Any joint military exercises of South Korea and the United States are defensive in nature, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday, insisting that there is no reason for North Korea to have any objections to such exercises.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated that the joint exercises are aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.



-----------------

S. Korea proposes regular participation in U.S.-led multinational cyber exercise

SEOUL -- South Korea proposed to regularly participate in a U.S.-led multinational cyber exercise during a session of the allies' cybersecurity dialogue earlier this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The proposal to join the Cyber Flag exercise came as Seoul and Washington are seeking to deepen defense cooperation to counter growing North Korean threats from multiple domains, including cyberspace.

(END)