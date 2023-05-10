KBO club manager sees closer potential in new relievers

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Even after the LG Twins lost their All-Star closer Go Woo-suk to a lower back injury at the start of May, manager Youm Kyoung-youb saw a silver lining -- in the form of two relievers who have stepped into the void.

In Go's absence, Youm has turned to the 19-year-old rookie Park Myung-geun for save opportunities, and also plans to give You Young-chan, who made his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) debut this year at age 26, a chance to close out games.



"Both of them have the stuff and other elements to become a closer," Youm said Tuesday before the Twins faced the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "They can absolutely close out games."

Youm said he gives Park an edge for now because of his mental fortitude, something the manager said he first noticed when watching the teenager pitch in high school. You is a work in progress in that aspect, Youm added.

"I remember watching Myung-geun pitch in a high school game and coming away feeling quite impressed with his heart and guts," said Youm, who became the Twins manager last November. "And then when I took over this team, I was only happy to see him on the squad. I am lucky to have him here."

Youm then added with a smile, "He should also feel lucky to have a manager who recognized his talent."

Park was a third-round pick in last year's draft and made the Opening Day roster out of spring training. In 14 appearances over 12 2/3 innings, the sidearm pitcher has a 3.55 ERA. He earned his first career win in relief on May 2 and his first save the following day.



On Tuesday, Park came on in the top of the ninth inning against the Heroes to keep the game tied at 4-4. He pitched around a single and a hit-by-pitch to set the stage for the Twins' 5-4 victory in 10 innings. Park got the final out of the ninth inning off the bat of Lee Jung-hoo, the reigning KBO MVP who hit a deep flyout to the warning track in left field with two runners on.

With his sidearm delivery, Park throws a deceptively hard fastball, with an average velocity of 146.1 kilometers per hour and some late life. He also has a changeup that has made veteran hitters look silly.

Whereas Park has the makings of a teenage sensation, You appears to be a late bloomer. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and is finally getting a chance to pitch in the KBO this year. He has a 3.06 ERA across 17 2/3 innings covering 14 games. He picked up holds on back-to-back days last week.

You throws even harder than Park, with an average fastball velocity of 147.2 kph, and mixes his heater with a slider and a splitter.



Youm said You is learning how to prepare himself for late-inning situations mentally. And the manager added he won't be shy about letting those inexperienced pitchers go through trial by fire.

"I have to use these pitchers in save situations to help them grow," Youm said. "Obviously, they may blow saves here and there, but even those losses will still be valuable experience for those pitchers. And it's still early enough in the season that we can afford those risks."

Youm said he was also taking a long view on the Twins' pitching staff.

"If I keep using unproven pitchers, I may face criticism, but it's part of my job as manager," Youm said. "These pitchers won't develop unless I put them in games. And Park Myung-geun and You Young-chan will be leading this bullpen for 10, 15 years. As important as it is for me to win games now, I also have to set this franchise for a better future for whoever comes after me."



