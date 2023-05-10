Celltrion 169,000 DN 2,800
GS 39,350 DN 350
Daesang 19,660 DN 80
LX INT 30,700 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 11,610 DN 120
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 37,700 UP 400
HITEJINRO 23,400 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 82,900 UP 600
DOOSAN 93,700 DN 200
ZINUS 30,700 DN 150
Hanchem 214,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO 19,240 0
KG DONGBU STL 9,310 DN 290
SamsungSecu 34,800 UP 200
DWS 41,250 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,300 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,310 DN 220
POONGSAN 41,650 DN 250
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 48,600 DN 550
Hansae 16,880 DN 390
HANWHA LIFE 2,590 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 117,000 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 45,400 UP 350
CSWIND 74,000 DN 3,700
GKL 19,030 UP 440
SK Innovation 180,300 DN 8,700
ORION Holdings 16,570 UP 10
SKNetworks 4,565 DN 220
DB HiTek 59,000 DN 500
CJ 87,800 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 49,750 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 37,800 UP 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 17,800 DN 170
Handsome 26,100 UP 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp605 00 DN600
Asiana Airlines 12,960 UP 80
COWAY 49,300 DN 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,800 DN 1,100
(MORE)
- Prosecutors denied search warrant twice over lawmaker's cryptocurrency allegations
- Defector-turned-lawmaker quits Supreme Council over controversial remarks
- Biz lobbies of S. Korea, Japan form joint committee for 'partnership fund' under forced labor resolution
- S. Korea to inspect operation of treatment plants ahead of Fukushima water release: presidential office