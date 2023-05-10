Castelbajac signs MOU with Thai Central Group for expanding overseas business

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Castelbajac Co., a golfwear brand of fashion group Hyungji Co., said Wednesday it has signed an initial agreement with Thailand's biggest distribution company Central Group as part of its efforts to expand business in Southeast Asia and Europe.

With the memorandum of understanding, Castelbajac said it aims to enter department stores in Bangkok next year and further break into more Southeast Asian markets as well as European ones.

The Central Group is one of the major retail firms in Asia, owning 120 department stores and 16 luxury flagship stores across 80 cities in 11 countries, including Germany, Britain and Italy.

Castelbajac has been working to achieve global expansion this year, planning to open its first offline shop in Los Angeles in June.

In 2016, Hyungji acquired Castelbajac, originally created by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.



view larger image An offline store of golfwear brand Castelbajac Co. is seen in this photo provided by the company on April 24, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

