The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Biz lobbies of S. Korea, Japan form joint committee for 'partnership fund' under forced labor resolution

TOKYO/SEOUL -- A South Korean and a Japanese business association said Wednesday they will launch a joint steering committee for the "partnership fund" created to promote private exchanges amid warming relations between the two neighbors.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) made the announcement in Tokyo on the launch of the committee for the "future partnership fund," a project agreed on by the two countries as part of the Seoul-proposed resolution to compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.



-----------------

N.K. hacks university hospital intranet, steals personal info of patients in 2021

SEOUL -- North Korea hacked into the intranet of Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) in 2021, and stole personal information of about 830,000 patients and workers, police said Wednesday.

A North Korean hacking organization penetrated SNUH's intranet between May and June 2021 via seven domestic and overseas computer servers, and stole the personal data, according to findings by the National Police Agency.



-----------------

(News Focus) S. Korea, Japan apparently split over nature of Seoul's Fukushima inspection mission

SEOUL -- Seoul and Tokyo appear to be at odds over the nature of an upcoming inspection mission by South Korea on Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

During a summit meeting in Seoul on Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit the plant, as South Koreans remain highly concerned about Tokyo's water release plan.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower amid U.S. inflation data, default woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished a tad lower Wednesday due to rising uncertainties over the upcoming U.S. inflation data and worries about the U.S. debt ceiling.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went down 13.55 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,496.51.



-----------------

(2nd LD) NCSOFT Q1 net down 32.2 pct on sales slump

SEOUL -- NCSOFT Corp., a major South Korean online and mobile game developer, said Wednesday its first-quarter net income fell 32.2 percent from a year earlier due to sluggish sales.

The company logged a net profit of 114.2 billion won (US$86.2 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period, compared with a net profit of 168.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol marked his first year in office Wednesday with a visit to the National Cemetery and lunch with ruling party leaders, vowing to make changes and reforms more palpable in the second year.

Yoon started the day by visiting the cemetery in Seoul where the nation's war veterans, independence fighters, past presidents and others are laid to rest.



-----------------

Choo to head to Japan for G-7 meeting of financial ministers

SEJONG -- South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will head to Japan later this week to take part in the Group of Seven (G-7) meeting of financial ministers following Tokyo's invitation, his office said Wednesday.

Choo will depart for Japan on Thursday to participate in the three-day G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

Netflix series 'Black Knight' portrays social divide in apocalyptic world

SEOUL -- Netflix's new series "Black Knight" depicts an apocalyptic world where oxygen is scarce due to devastating air pollution and a brutal social hierarchy determines who has the access to resources for survival.

Based on Lee Yong-gyun's webtoon under the same title, the six-episode sci-fi series tells a story set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution following a comet strike. In this wasteland, the survival of humanity depends on deliverymen known as "Black Knights," who deliver parcels of oxygen and other necessities.



(END)